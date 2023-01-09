groovy nois: Do You Remember House?

Grand Stafford Theater proudly hosts the house music experience "Do You Remember House?" presented by groovy nois. This will be an exciting boiler room style dance event with themed drinks, amazing ambience with extra lights and more, and great DJs spinning throughout the night. For the maximum experience, a VIP lounge experience is available for up to a party of 10 with a complimentary bottle (restrictions apply), exclusive cash bar, private security, and an immersive visual/audio experience for the concert.

THURSDAY JANUARY 26TH, 2023

DOORS/MUSIC 8 PM