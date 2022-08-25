Ground Breaking of New Aggieland Outfitters

Big news, Aggies! The groundbreaking of our new George Bush Drive location is located at 100/200 Fairview Avenue, College Station, Texas, 77840 and is taking place on 8/22/22 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. It would be an honor if you would join us for this groundbreaking event! Please join us afterwards for light refreshments at our current George Bush Drive location, located at 208 George Bush Drive, College Station Texas, 77840. We look forward to seeing everyone there!