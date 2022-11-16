Gunhild Carling: Sweden's Queen of Swing

Swedish musical sensation Gunhild Carling is an internationally acclaimed superstar whose show is a can’t-miss event.

Gunhild features great swing jazz standards from the Speakeasy and Big Band Eras, and some of her music sounds like traditional New Orleans jazz.

She masterfully takes you back to another era with vintage songs like "Minnie the Moocher," "Sweet Georgia Brown," "All of Me," "It Had to Be You," and an endless repertoire of old favorites.

In total, Gunhild has released eleven albums starting in 1985 with her debut, “I’ve Lost My Heart In Dixieland.” Most of her albums (and concerts) feature her family members who are also expert musicians and vocalists. Some albums were recorded with orchestras and some with her Big Band.

Tickets: $75 - $95