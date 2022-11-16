Hallelujah! A Gospel Gathering

ON SALE MONDAY, DEC. 5th AT 10AM

Come after church for fried chicken with all the fixin’s, cooked by Royers! By the time your cobbler with ice cream is served, you’ll be singing-along to some traditional hymns and old-timey Gospel tunes!

Then join us for a unifying concert of Praise Music. You can expect the classic favorites you learned in church, some beautiful renditions of inspirational pop songs, and some down-home bluesy Gospel music that will get you on your feet.

The New Soul Invaders, from Industry, is an all-male group of vocalists with a full band. Their music can be defined as lively Gospel with a bluesy flavor. They have performed at the annual Austin City Limits Music Festival, at Austin’s Stubb's Sunday Gospel Brunch, at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, and countless churches throughout Texas.

From the Hempstead area, The Mathis Trio is a female vocal group made-up of two sisters and a cousin. In addition to traditional hymns, they sing inspirational pop music and some of their own original songs. They perform at churches throughout the region and also virtually on their Facebook page – that’s where they have become popular online personalities with their fun cooking and crafting shows.

Dr. Robert L. Haydon and his wife, Martha, are blessed to perform Christian music on two pianos. He is a Brenham Family Medicine physician and she was an elementary music teacher, principal, and accompanist for Maifests, Brenham Children's Chorus and Brenham High School musicals. For over 45 years, the Haydons have served as pianist and organist at Brenham First Baptist Church.

You can expect a variety of additional artists onstage, with musical direction -- and a song or two -- from Vicki Wehmeyer. Vicki has spent her career performing, directing choirs and teaching music at BISD, Blinn and her private studio.

**This performance is not part of a 2023 Season Ticket Package!**

Tickets: $10 - $15

12pm Royer's Fried Chicken Lunch with sides & dessert: $15 per person