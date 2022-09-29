Halloween Lights: House on Mockingbird Lane

Saturday, October 1 at 8pm our second annual Halloween show will start. We have added a few new things this year and a few new songs we hope everyone will enjoy. Please be courteous of everyone and follow these tips to get the most out of the show.

1. Tune Radio to 96.7

2. Please do not block driveways or road. There is plenty of room to pull to the side of the road. ￼

3. Please DO NOT walk in the display or yard. We have wires run everywhere and do not want anyone to get hurt.

4. Please dim your headlights

5. WARNING: This show may potentially trigger seizures for people with photosensitivity or epilepsy. Viewer Discretion is advised

6. HAVE FUN! Take pictures and videos and share your favorites with us. We work hard all year for this and love to see people enjoy it!