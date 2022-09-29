Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Sunday, October 31st from 4 - 7 PM (while supplies last), Century Square will offer children and parents the opportunity to prowl the district for tasty treasures during a district-wide trick-or-treat. The evening will end with a Monster Mash on The Green where kids can run, dance and play to music on The Green. A special spooky dance will be taught by Pure Energy Dance at 6:15 PM. This event is mainly outdoors and not in a centralized area. Trick-or-treating will take place rain or shine and the event is BYOB (Bring Your Own Bucket/Bag). Participating merchants with candy will be identified with balloons. Parking is free in the garage!