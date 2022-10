Haunting at the Creek will be October 25, from 5- 9 p.m., Check in is at 4:45 p.m. Come enjoy the haunted house, bounce house, crafts, costume contest, games and more! RSVP before the 18th to pick up your wristbands early to avoid the lines! Cost is $20 plus tax if you RSVP before the 18th. $25 after the 18th! Per person price includes a festive adult and kid buffet plus all the activities!