Hella 90's Party

Are you down? Do you have the 411? Cause we're going out and getting jiggy with some boy, cause his ride is so dope. We wanted to take it back to a simpler time when you waited for your family to get off the phone so you could jump back on messenger and continue downloading that album from Napster that still had 12 hrs left. Hits from the 90's will be pumping all day paired with popular 90's beer styles and your favorite 90's food elevated by our friends at The Wild Garlic!