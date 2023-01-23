Henry and Rachel's 189th Wedding Anniversary

You are invited to the wedding anniversary of Rachel Virginia Kennard and Henry Fanthorp! Join us in commemorating the 189th anniversary of the couple that started it all. Hear the story of their early life, courtship, and marriage, and discover the traditions associated with an 1830s wedding.
Saturday only, from 11-3, Take a ride through history and experience what travel in early Texas was truly like on our replica stagecoach
Fanthorp Inn State Historic Site 579 S. Main Street, Anderson, Texas 77830