HERPS Exotic Reptile & Pet Expo

Join us August 20th and 21st for the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan-College Station, TX! Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, feeders, and supplies will be for sale available to the public at HUGE discounts! Now is your chance to get up close and personal with the best breeders in the US, as well as some of the most amazing animals on the planet! We will have an educational section as well for some hands on learning, and concessions will be available both days. Don't miss this one!

Saturday 10am-5pm. Sunday 10am-4pm. Ticket Prices: $10 for adult 1 day. $15 adult 2 day $5 kids ages 5-12 1 day. $8 kids ages 5-12 2 day. 4 and under are always free!