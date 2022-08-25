Highwaymen Show: Great American Outlaws Tribute

Lovers of “classic country” ... we have great news for you: The Highwaymen Show is coming to Grand Stafford Theater! This is the only touring Highwaymen show in the world that pays tribute to all four of the original Highwaymen: Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson. The Highwaymen Show –American Outlaw Tribute has toured all over North America and will be in Bryan for one night only. Don’t miss this trip down memory lane with the unforgettable hits of these iconic superstars: Highwayman, Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to be Cowboys, Always on My Mind and Me and Bobby McGee. The entire show will feel like an encore! Priority reserved seating and reserved tables will be available at this event. DOORS 7:30 PM & SHOW 8 PM