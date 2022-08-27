Hog Splash 2022

You don't have to be the most experienced volleyball player to participate in this event - just a person who doesn't mind having fun or getting a little dirty to support Hospice Brazos Valley. Each year title sponsor Slovacek's hosts this one-of-a-kind fundraising event that is fun for the whole family. Play, cheer on your friends, grab a bite to eat from a food truck, and stay cool with a frosty drink at the beverage tent. Bring a towel, sunscreen, and a lawn chair, and get ready to make muddy memories! Spectators and children free to attend.