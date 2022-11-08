Holiday Showcase at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History

Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, December 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm for its annual Holiday Showcase! Visitors at this free event will have a chance to purchase beautifully crafted items from local artists and authors for the holidays. Talented local artisans will be available to answer questions about the artistic works on sale.

Come enjoy live music, wine, and hors d'oeuvres while browsing the Museum gift shop & gallery!

Shoppers can get in the Holiday spirit with this entertaining and unique experience and take the opportunity to view the Museum's new special exhibit; Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection examines the natural history of dogs, their transformation over time, and the close relationship they have with humans both as companions and work partners. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about the many different roles dogs play in the service industry, in military & police operations, and in search and rescue missions.