Screen Shot 2022-08-18 at 9.56.44 AM.png

Holidazze at the Honey Farm

by

Our Christmas Open House! Every holiday season we open up our doors to all who wish to be merry! Our in-house chefs and bakers will be whipping up some of their favorite honey-sweetened dishes to share as we welcome in the holiday season. Listen to some of your favorite Christmas Tunes and enjoy a glass of WildFlyer Mead Co. mead. Oh, be sure to get your bee centric Santa pic! Home brewed Brass will keep the air filled with Christmas Carols. Enjoy mead, food, and family fun. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate! Just bring your sweet smile and be ready for fun! Bee Merry!

Info

285288989_5005537379501150_2833261847286967349_n.jpg
BeeWeaver Honey Farm 16481 CR 319, City of Navasota, Texas 77868
please enable javascript to view
https://beeweaver.com/store/Holidazze-p371055844
to
Google Calendar - Holidazze at the Honey Farm - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holidazze at the Honey Farm - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holidazze at the Honey Farm - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holidazze at the Honey Farm - 2022-12-03 12:00:00 ical