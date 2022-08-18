Holidazze at the Honey Farm

Our Christmas Open House! Every holiday season we open up our doors to all who wish to be merry! Our in-house chefs and bakers will be whipping up some of their favorite honey-sweetened dishes to share as we welcome in the holiday season. Listen to some of your favorite Christmas Tunes and enjoy a glass of WildFlyer Mead Co. mead. Oh, be sure to get your bee centric Santa pic! Home brewed Brass will keep the air filled with Christmas Carols. Enjoy mead, food, and family fun. Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate! Just bring your sweet smile and be ready for fun! Bee Merry!