Calling all homeschool families! Please join us for our very first homeschool hangout on Thursday, September 15th at 2PM at the Larry J. Ringer Library. This is a time to play some games, make some new friends, and ease into the new school year. Email Ms. Liz or Makenzie with any questions (earthur@bryantx.gov) or (Mkubacak@bryantx.gov).