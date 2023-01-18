Hospice Happening 2023

Take your chances at the casino tables & bid on the silent auction after enjoying a delicious dinner. Then hit the dance floor and dance your cares away. We will also have dueling pianos presented by Howl 2 Go by Howl at the Moon.

Remember to come dressed for the occasion! The theme this year is Mardi Gras so come prepared to bring the spirit with green, purple and yellow colors!

​

All proceeds benefit Hospice Brazos Valley patients and families. Stay tuned for information regarding Happening 2023!