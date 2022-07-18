Houston Hill Country Artisan Market

Sip, Shop & Support Local! We invite you to experience our open-air Houston Hill Country Artisan Markets this summer. Visitors can feel the ambiance of Texas wine country, just a pleasant country drive northwest of Houston. Guests can relax while taking in the spectacular rolling hillside view on the winery lawn under the shade of century-old native Pecan trees. The grounds will be open for wine flights, wines by the glass, and bottle sales of our award-winning wines. Browse handcrafted goods from local artisan vendors on the spacious lawns, then kick back with live music, fresh local eats, and handcrafted wine. Houston Hill Country Artisan Markets are free for Bernhardt Winery customers, NO RESERVATIONS REQUIRED. Table seating is limited and is available first come, first serve only. Visitors are also welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets to find a space on the lawn to listen to live music! Pair your favorite Bernhardt wine with a gourmet cheese and charcuterie board, available to purchase from the winery. Guests can also choose from a variety of menu selections from local food trucks. Picnics are always welcome, no outside alcohol is allowed to be brought onto the property per TABC law.