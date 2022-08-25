Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 11.03.51 AM.png

Hullabaloo Game Day Experience

by

There’s nothing like game day in College Station. Our signature “Howdy Hospitality” is at its best. Rooms are filled with Ag's ready for game day and the entire property is abuzz with the anticipation of kick-off. Our Aggie Hullabaloo helps keep you fueled and fired up for your day long festivities. Experience the energy & excitement just 96 yards from Kyle Field. Think giant screens, live entertainment, all you care to eat dining, great drinks and the sounds of the Home of the 12th Man. Come join in the Hullabaloo! All Access Dining Pass: Game day Saturdays | 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM

$38 Adult | $21 Kids 4-12 yo | Free for kids 3 yo and under with each paying adult

Texas A&M University Hotel and Conference Center 177 Joe Routt Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77840
