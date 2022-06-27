romancepanel.jpeg

Hybrid Romance Author Panel with Shana Galen, R.R. Born, and Sasha Summers

On Saturday, July 23, we will be holding a hybrid panel with three romance authors (Shana Galen, R.R. Born, and Sasha Summers). All three authors will be at Ringer Library in College Station, Texas. This program can be attended in person or over Zoom. Registration is required. To register, follow the link to the library's own calendar and click "send RSVP" in the top right corner, or email Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov. Contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347 or Janelle at jawilliams@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-5600 for more information.

