In The Dirt with Master Gardeners : Fruit Trees

A monthly talk with Brazos County Master Gardeners on various gardening topics. Each talk will include a short presentation and hands-on, interactive demonstration out in The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

This month's talk will be all about fruit trees with Master Gardener, Skip Richter.

All talks are free and open for the community to attend. Folks should meet at The Pavilion, located in The Gardens. To find more information regarding parking, please visit The Gardens Parking and Transportation webpage