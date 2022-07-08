Infuzzed: A Honey & Bee Infusion Experience

Our Honey Farm explores new flavors and ideas using honey, beeswax, & bees all year long. We have chosen the last Saturday in September to share some of our best 'finds' of the year with you.

4 PM - 7 PM Workshops and Tastings

4 PM Live Music

5 PM - 7 PM: Honey Cook Off Tastings (must have a wristband)

7 PM: Winners announced for the Honey Cook Off

September is National Honey Month and what better way to celebrate then to taste new honey infusions! Our Honey Farm explores new flavors and ideas using honey all year long. We pick the very best and share them at our annual INFUZZED gathering. Join our FREE educational workshops on honey infusion and beeswax products. Our HONEY COOK OFF is the sweetest Cook Off in Texas - plan on coming for INFUZZED and staying for dinner! You will taste and judge main dishes, side dishes, and desserts - all sweetened with our golden goodness, honey! Curious about bees and beekeeping? We are collaborating with Brazos Valley Bee School - our event is AFTER their very popular bee school just 30 minutes away in Bryan-College Station! To register for this fantastic educational experience register here: https://bvbeeks.org/events/bee-school/. More than INFUZZED! Our Honey Cook Off is a great add on to INFUZZED! Live Music, and WildFlyer Mead will be serving up mead on tap!