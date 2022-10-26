Insite Media Holiday Market & Launch Party

Insite Media invites you and your family to join us for our Holiday Market and Launch Party! Hosted by 7F Lodge on November 9 from 5:30-8 p.m. There will be Food, Drinks, Shopping, and lots of fun giveaways! There will be a toy drive benefitting BCS Together so bring a $10 unwrapped toy and receive a digital photo with Santa Clause! Our Holiday Market has some amazing local vendors, so come out and shop!

Vendors: Kendra Scott, Skips Customs, Moxie Creative Co., Beloved Bands, Toth Tribe Adventures, Bottle Belt, Castile Confections, Burks Creations, Berries and Field, Cashmere and Calibers, Iver Leather Works, Two Dudes and a Wick, and Cast Iron Soaps.