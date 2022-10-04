International Kids Art Contest

HAPPY DEGART 2022

International KIDS Art Exhibition and Contest

Theme: “The One I Love”

DEGALLERY 930 N. Rosemary Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 | November 17 – December 29, 2022. Opening Reception: Thursday, November 17, 2022 6:00 ~ 9:00 p.m. Application Dates: February 1, 2022 – September 1, 2022 (midnight PDT)

ENTRY SUBMISSION

Application is FREE.

2022 AWARDS JUDGE

Visual Art Society BCS

There are over $3,000 in awards from DEGA International Art Association and private donors associated with this show.

Prizes

Prizes will be awarded in each category: Ages 4 through 7, ages 8 through 11, ages 12 through 14 and ages 15 through 17.

All winners (1st, 2nd, 3rd and Honorable Mentions) will receive a Certificate of Award, a ribbon, and additional prizes (scholarship, cash and gift cards prizes)

All winners will be participate in Art Show at Degallery from November 17 to December 29, 2022.

SCHEDULE

Exhibition dates: November 17 – December 29, 2022 (Reception November 17)

Application dates: February 1 – September 1, 2022

Shipped work to arrive at DEGALLERY: February 10 – September 10, 2022

Hand-delivered work to arrive at DEGALLERY: February 10 – September 10, 2022

Unsold hand-delivered art pick-up: January 1 – 10, 2023

Unsold art packed/shipped: January 5 – 10, 2023

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS

ELIGIBILITY

This is an INTERNATIONAL juried competition open to ALL Countries.

Artists must be 4 through 17 years of age to enter the contest.

Main theme is “The One I Love”

All contestants will be judged on their original style and artistic value.

Drawings must be original and authentic.

Any medium is accepted: pencil, charcoal, watercolor, oil, etc. PLEASE NOTE: Pastels or charcoal entries must be properly sprayed to prevent smearing.

Photographs and computer-generated artwork will not be accepted.

Signatures or initials must appear on the front of the artwork, and be located in one of the two lower corners. Don’t forget to include your name, age, country and title of the drawing. Please also make sure you sign the drawing with your original signature. All drawings without a signature, title (name of drawing), and age will be automatically disqualified!

Only one entry per student will be permitted.

Also any copied or traced drawings, paintings, etc. will be disqualified. We only accept original drawings and paintings.

All drawings without a registration form, title (name of drawing), and age will be automatically disqualified!

Registration form should be printed and send with artwork.

If you would like to refund your artwork, you need to add this information for the registration form and send with your registration form and your artwork an additional envelope with your address, postmarks (or label with payment) for returning shipping.

SHIPPING/DELIVERY OF ACCEPTED WORKS

Accepted artists will be responsible for the delivery of their shipped or hand-delivered artwork.

LOCAL ARTISTS: Please deliver in person to

DEGALLERY, located at 930 N Rosemary Dr, Bryan, TX 77802 February 10 – September 10, 2022.

DEGALLERY is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Pick up hand delivered work January 1 – 10, 2023.

OUT OF TOWN ARTISTS: Artwork is to be shipped to arrive at the DEGALLERY February 10 – September 10, 2022.

Deliver to:

DEGALLERY

930 N Rosemary Dr

Bryan, TX 77802 USA

PLEASE INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING IN THE SHIPPING BOX/ENVELOP

Put papers in a large envelope and attach to the backside (hanging wire) of your artwork:

Prepaid Return Shipping Label or additional envelop with postmarks. Art shipped without a return label will not be refunded. Registration form. Original Artwork

RETURN OF UNSOLD ARTWORK OR BOXES

Unsold artwork will be packed and shipped to artists January 1-10, 2022.

About the Event

The Happy DEGART 2022 International KIDS Art Exhibition and Contest in being hosted by DEGALLERY located in historic Bryan, Texas, November 17 through December 29, 2022. The Opening Reception will be held on Thursday , November 17, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00p.m. with the awards presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Bryan is a city and the county seat of Brazos County, Texas, United States. It is located in the heart of the Brazos Valley (East and Central Texas). Bryan borders the city of College Station, which lies to its south. Together they are referred to as the Bryan–College Station metropolitan area, which has a population of more than 250,069.