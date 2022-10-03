James Dick: Beneath the Stars on the Clayton House Porch

An intimate evening of wine, hors d'oeuvres and compositions by Beethoven, Bach, Rachmaninov and Ginastera performed by Texas Living Legend James Dick! A variety of ticketing options are available but seating is very limited.

This is a unique and special performance by Internationally famous classical pianist and founder of the Round Top Festival Institute ~ James Dick. The evening will be delightful; on the porch seating, at a table up close or under the trees... all under the stars. This is an event you will not want to miss! Fancy Hor' D'oeuvres and wine accompanies each seat and table purchase. In the event of inclement weather the event will be moved into the Festival Hill Concert Hall Stage with seating on the stage. About "A Texas Living Legend". Mr. Dick was recognized by the Texas State History Museum Foundation, Austin, in 2022 as a recipient of the "History Making Texan Award". The Award recognizes living Texas Legends whose contributions to the State and nation have been truly historic and exceptional in scope. The James Dick Foundation for the Performing Arts is a public 501c-3 non-profit educational foundation. All proceeds go to advance the classical music festival held annually in June and July.