Screen Shot 2022-08-25 at 1.25.07 PM.png

James Wesley on the Front Porch!

by

James Wesley on the Century Square Front Porch this Friday!

​Since 2018, James Wesley & The Resonance have been making their way through the Texas music scene unsigned and through their own record label, Brazos Bottom Records.

Always straddling the line between Roots Country and Rock & Roll, they have been striving to put out the best material representing who they are, and where they come from.

Currently based out of College Station, TX, Their debut album "Space and Time" shows every side of the band from southern rock.... good ol' Texas Country and even some Folk music thrown in

Info

Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
to
Google Calendar - James Wesley on the Front Porch! - 2022-08-26 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - James Wesley on the Front Porch! - 2022-08-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - James Wesley on the Front Porch! - 2022-08-26 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - James Wesley on the Front Porch! - 2022-08-26 19:00:00 ical