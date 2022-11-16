Produced by Off Broadway Group, this is a genre-bending foursome of entertainers with a large collection of Broadway and operatic credits.

Backed by a six-piece band, The Jersey Tenors deliver an explosive assortment of hit songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli to Queen to “Figaro.”

Born and bred in New Jersey, these men are proud of their roots. Their show features the music of Jersey stars Frank Sinatra, Bruce Springsteen, The Four Seasons, Kool and The Gang, and even Jersey girl, Whitney Houston.

The repertoire also includes popular songs from Queen, Journey, The Beach Boys, Josh Groban, ABBA, Elton John and Bon Jovi – to name but a few.

The Jersey Tenors have opened for Diana Ross, Dionne Warwick, Chubby Checker and President George W. Bush and were featured on the season finale of The Real Housewives of New York on Bravo.

Tickets: $60 - $75