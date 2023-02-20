Jim's Retirement Celebration

Jim Pillans has been the director of the Brazos Valley Small Business Development Center since he on-boarded in 1998, 25 years ago. Since then, he has outperformed on all key performance indicators and provided top-notch customer service in business development. During his tenure, he has dedicated over 19,000 hours to 2000 clients. His contributions can be felt across the community. He has assisted with the opening of 195 businesses which created 1500 jobs, and $97 million in loans and capital investments. Outside of the office, he has been a mentor to Texas A&M students, presented as a speaker at numerous business-related events, and has formed many relationships with local community leaders. His services will be missed but we congratulate him on his well-earned retirement.

Please join us at the Creekside Crossing 1st floor lobby for a come and go celebration to congratulate Jim on his well-earned retirement.

RSVP is requested for a headcount. Please direct questions to Lacee Sowell or Lisa Boenker with the BVSBDC -- (979) 260-5222