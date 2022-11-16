Screen Shot 2022-11-16 at 1.24.31 PM.png

Jingle on the Green

Event by Century Square

by

If all that you want for Christmas is FREE photos with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, Christmas music, special crafts and activities from the Century Square tenants, and a free hot chocolate station…you’re in luck! 

That's right— the Claus' are bringing their sleigh to Century Square this December 4th! Head to The Green for a jolly good time with your families, friends, and pups this Holiday season with our friends from My Magical Memory— Holly and Jolly the elves!. 

Event made possible by Au Pair in America

Info

Century Square 175 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840
to
