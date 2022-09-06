Jordy Searcy- Daylight Tour

Jordy Searcy is a Louisiana born, Nashville sharpened singer/songwriter, known across the country for jaw-dropping lyrics, stunning vocals, and intricate guitar work - all packaged in intimate authenticity and approachable hooks & production. With over 700 shows under his belt, over 1,000 songs written including cuts & co-writes with arena-sized artists, an appearance on The Voice, and over 51 million streams on his own music, Jordy has made quite the mark for an artist with only two album releases.