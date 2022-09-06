Jordy Searcy- Daylight Tour

Jordy Searcy is a Louisiana born, Nashville sharpened singer/songwriter, known across the country for jaw-dropping lyrics, stunning vocals, and intricate guitar work - all packaged in intimate authenticity and approachable hooks & production. With over 700 shows under his belt, over 1,000 songs written including cuts & co-writes with arena-sized artists, an appearance on The Voice, and over 51 million streams on his own music, Jordy has made quite the mark for an artist with only two album releases.
Grand Stafford Theater 106 S Main St., Bryan, Texas