July Night Bazaar

We're bringing back Night Bazaars this summer! Just like The Local, the Night Bazaar will feature a variety of artisans, producers, and crafters from right here in the Brazos Valley. Vendors will be announced as we draw closer to the event. Interested in becoming a vendor at the Night Bazaar? Please fill out our online application at thelocalbcs.com/becomeavendor. All vendors must apply to be considered for the event. Please note, this is a special edition pop-up version of The Local. The Local will return for its seasonal market in the fall.

Lake Walk 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan, Texas 77807
