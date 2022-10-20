Junction 505 Harvest Moon Garden Party

to

TAMU Leach Teaching Garden 600 John Kimbrough Blvd, Bryan, Texas 77845

This October we are excited to celebrate our event's 20th year with a Harvest Moon Garden Party, an evening to sip and stroll around the beautiful Leach Teaching Gardens at Texas A&M University! Guests will be treated to scrumptious refreshments, silent auction, giving tree, fresh flower bar, photo booth, jazz band and more, as they explore the autumnal splendor of The Gardens.

Info

Nonprofits
979-846-3670
to
