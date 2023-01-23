Junior League Bargain Blitz

Bargain Blitz is a rummage sale known throughout the community for being a shopping bonanza. At Bargain Blitz, shoppers can purchase a wide variety of new and gently used merchandise donated by local businesses, members of the community, as well as Junior League members. In addition to Bargain Blitz is the Preview Party, held on the Friday night before the sale. The Preview Party provides a “sneak peek” at the treasures available for purchase at Bargain Blitz.