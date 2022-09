“Keeton Coffman certainly has a way with a song and his knack for soulful indie rock makes him a diamond in the DIY world of reckless recordings. Coffman shines with a tender delivery and a big powerful song structure that is an unscripted blender of John Mayer, Nick Lowe and Matthew Sweet.” — GLIDE MAGAZINE, 2021 Keeton Coffman headlines an awesome night at Grand Stafford Theater with support from Taylor Young Band, Abigail Taylor, and Clayton Hester. DOORS 7-SHOW 7:30