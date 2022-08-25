Kicking For A Cause!

Our Infinity Taekwondo family will be gathering together for our 3rd annual kick -A-Thon to Help support NAMI B/CS. The Funds raised will go towards Advocacy, education,support and public awareness for Mental Health in our community. To Register and join our team as a kicker/ fundraiser please click the following link :

https://www.namiwalks.org/index.cfm...

once there click the "Join our team "button! This event is for our JR.TKD kids and up. If you are unable to make the event in person, we will be live streaming on the day of the event as well so you can cheer and support all our participants! We are so excited to have y'all join us in support of NAMI B/CS!!