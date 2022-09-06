Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 9.51.26 AM.png

Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin

by

Kitsch is a rapidly growing rock band formed by 5 strangers in College Station, TX. The different musical backgrounds of each member coalesce into a unique sound inspired by multiple genres. From Cage the Elephant to Hall and Oates to Metallica, they can play it all. But Kitsch won’t just give you great music, they will put on a great show. They are currently writing non-stop, aiming to release music by early 2023. Make sure to follow them on Instagram @979kitsch for more. Special guests Dollhouse, Obin, and Micah Butler will also be performing!

Info

Grand Stafford Theater 106 S Main St., Bryan, Texas
https://grandstaffordtheater.com/event/kitsch-with-dollhouse-and-obin/
Google Calendar - Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin - 2022-09-08 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin - 2022-09-08 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin - 2022-09-08 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Kitsch with Dollhouse and Obin - 2022-09-08 19:30:00 ical