Love is in the air and soon there will be kittens EVERYWHERE!

As we gear up for kitten season, help us celebrate all of the new lives we are able to help in 2023. Join us for a kitten shower at Downtown Uncorked on Sunday, February 19th from 2-4 PM. There will be shower games, light snacks, and exclusive merch!

Our 2023 kittens are registered at Chewy and Amazon:

Chewy: https://www.chewy.com/g/six-kittens-rescue_b71866146...

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/34WV7AJDP8FFD...

You can also shop for some Six Kittens merchandise to wear to the shower (and everyday, duh) at www.sixkittensrescue.bigcartel.com.

Mark your calendars because we would LOVE to see you there!