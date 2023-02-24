Looking for a fun way to spend your lunch break? Join us for Lake Walk Lunch box on March 3rd from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM!

This event is the perfect opportunity to grab lunch with your coworkers and explore everything Lake Walk has to offer. Featuring delicious food with Taco Boss at the Pavillion or dine in at Campfire and Kanji Sushi. But the fun doesn't stop there! We'll also have music and yard games provided by Lake Walk, making for an exciting midday break. Don't miss out on the fun! Come out and join us for Lake Walk Lunch box.

Please note that attendees will be responsible for paying for their own meals. However, we are excited to provide the space for you to enjoy this special event with your colleagues.