September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. BCSPLS library cards are good at all locations. Local residents (within Brazos County) can stop by the library to get a free library card which allows check-out of books, movies, audiobooks, and access to electronic resources. To get a card, bring a photo ID and proof of local residence (within Brazos County). Brazos County residents who are unable to come to the library may apply for a virtual eCard at bcslibrary.org/ecard to access electronic resources for three months. Virtual eCards may be converted to regular library cards by visiting the library and bringing a photo ID and proof of address. Those in surrounding counties (Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Milam, Robertson, and Washington) may get an out-of-area card for a $24 yearly fee. Library cards need to be renewed once a year. There is now an option to renew your card online if it is in good standing with no fines. Visit www.bcslibrary.org/library-cards for more information about getting a card or call Mounce Library at (979) 209-5600 or Ringer Library at (979) 209-6347 with any questions. Cards are good at all BCSPLS locations; items at the Carnegie History Center do not check out.