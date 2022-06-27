This book club usually meets at Ringer Library on the third Monday of the month. In July, the club will be discussing Clementine: The Life of Mrs. Winston Churchill by Sonia Purnell. This meeting will be held in-person at Ringer Library. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Kendra at kperkins@bryantx.gov or (979) 209-6347. Find out more about the Library Reading Group. Find out more about all our book clubs at www.bcslibrary.org/book-clubs.