LICK CREEK PARK IN THE DARK * SEPT. 23-24 * $8 PER PERSON

Campers must bring their own tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks. Electricity will not be provided. Other suggested items include: sleeping bag, flashlights, tent lantern, bug spray and folding chairs. Limited spots are available. Children must be accompanied by an adult (18+). Pets are not allowed.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

6 p.m. • Check-in & Camp Site Set-up

7 p.m. • Hot Dog Dinner & Storytelling

8 p.m. • Learn Camping Basics

8:30 p.m. • Night Hike

9 p.m. • S’mores

10 p.m. • Quiet Hours Begin

7 a.m. • Break Camp

REGISTER BEFORE SEPT. 21

https://bit.ly/3dKfLut