LICK CREEK PARK IN THE DARK * SEPT. 23-24 * $8 PER PERSON
Campers must bring their own tent, supplies, snacks, and drinks. Electricity will not be provided. Other suggested items include: sleeping bag, flashlights, tent lantern, bug spray and folding chairs. Limited spots are available. Children must be accompanied by an adult (18+). Pets are not allowed.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
6 p.m. • Check-in & Camp Site Set-up
7 p.m. • Hot Dog Dinner & Storytelling
8 p.m. • Learn Camping Basics
8:30 p.m. • Night Hike
9 p.m. • S’mores
10 p.m. • Quiet Hours Begin
7 a.m. • Break Camp
REGISTER BEFORE SEPT. 21