Little Wonders at Lake Walk

With all of the wonder, whimsy, and occasional wistfulness that comes along with the Holiday Season, Lake Walk is hosting a Children's event for all the magically little ones.

Join us on December 3rd from 5-8 pm for an evening of wholesome fun with several special guests.

The evening will be full of:

Free professional photos with Santa

Free admission to the Children's Museum from 5-8 pm (Activity kits available for purchase)

Free balloon twisting and face painting

Slime making with Castile Confections at 6:30 pm (slime kits available for purchase)

Bracelet making with Bohemian Beauty at 7:30 pm (bracelet kits available for purchase)

Gingerbread houses with Sweet Station (Kits available for purchase)

Bouncy house fun

Anna and Elsa with My Magical Memory. Fill your bellies with a kids' menu from Taco Boss, Hot Chocolate with POV, and ice cream treats from What's Good. We can't wait for an unforgettable evening with Lake Walk!