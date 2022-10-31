Screen Shot 2022-10-31 at 9.26.52 AM.png

Little Wonders at Lake Walk

Event by Lake Walk

With all of the wonder, whimsy, and occasional wistfulness that comes along with the Holiday Season, Lake Walk is hosting a Children's event for all the magically little ones.

Join us on December 3rd from 5-8 pm for an evening of wholesome fun with several special guests.

The evening will be full of:

Free professional photos with Santa

Free admission to the Children's Museum from 5-8 pm (Activity kits available for purchase)

Free balloon twisting and face painting

Slime making with Castile Confections at 6:30 pm (slime kits available for purchase)

Bracelet making with Bohemian Beauty at 7:30 pm (bracelet kits available for purchase)

Gingerbread houses with Sweet Station (Kits available for purchase)

Bouncy house fun

Anna and Elsa with My Magical Memory. Fill your bellies with a kids' menu from Taco Boss, Hot Chocolate with POV, and ice cream treats from What's Good. We can't wait for an unforgettable evening with Lake Walk!

Lake Walk Town Center 4107 Lake Atlas Dr., Bryan, Texas
