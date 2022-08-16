Living History Saturday: Dickens-on-the-Brazos

Ring in the holidays at the Birthplace of Texas! Join festive citizens from the Town of Washington as they celebrate the season with popular readings and songs from the 19th Century. Learn about common Christmas traditions that would have taken place in towns like Washington and listen to stories of Christmases gone by in the Brazos Valley. Enjoy a taste of the season by sampling some homemade wassail to warm you up!
Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site 23400 Park Road 12, Washington, Texas 77880