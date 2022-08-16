Living History Saturday: Medicine in the Republic of Texas

Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month, staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington supplying a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Take a spin on our Wheel of Maladies and learn about 19th Century Medicine in Texas as practiced by Dr. Asa Hoxey and Texas Declaration of Independence Signer, Dr. Benjamin Goodrich!