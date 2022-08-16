Living History Saturday: Quill Pen Writing and William F. Gray's Diary

Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month, staff and volunteers dressed in period clothing bring to life the people and events of Old Washington supplying a unique opportunity to discover various aspects of life surrounding the birth of the Republic of Texas. The program features activities suited for the entire family. Try your hand at quill pen writing and sign a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence! Learn about the Texas Convention of 1836 first-hand from the diary of an eyewitness, Colonel William Fairfax Gray!