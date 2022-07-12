Living History Saturday

Travel back in time to where a nation was born in 1836. On the third Saturday of each month, staff and volunteers dress in period clothing to bring to life the people and events of Old Washington for a unique opportunity for the entire family to discover various aspects of life during the Republic of Texas. The program features family activities including writing with a quill pen, signing a copy of the Texas Declaration of Independence, visiting with militia soldiers or playing early Texas games. Tours of Independence Hall will not be offered these days.