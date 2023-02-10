Along with the Living History Weekend, The Museum of the American G.I. hosts a Living History School Day for regional home and private school students. This is an opportunity for students to view history in a new way! The purpose is to educate students about US military history from the Civil War to the present. The program has many demonstrations and displays that will excite and engage students while honoring our veterans and their sacrifices.

Visit our website for more information: https://americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-school-day-2/