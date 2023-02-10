On March 25th and 26th, The Museum of the American G.I.’s Living History Weekend is the largest event of its kind in Texas! Visitors come from across the nation to view Living History Displays, shop in the Military Swap Meet, witness the roar of tanks in our WWII Battle reenactments, and watch our “Over the Top” WWI Trench battle! This family-friendly event is sure to have something for everyone!

Visit our website for more information: https://americangimuseum.org/event/living-history-weekend-2023/