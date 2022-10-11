Local Candidates Forum

In preparation for the Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce Local Candidate Forums (City of Bryan candidates on Monday, October 17th and City of College Station/Brazos County candidates on Tuesday, October 25th) in collaboration with Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX-TV, The Eagle and the Brazos Valley Hospitality Association, we are seeking your input on the topics and questions that matter the most to you and your business.

Please take a moment to submit topics or questions that you would like asked of our elected representatives, so that we can continue to best represent the concerns of our membership. Your questions may be edited, grouped with others that are similar in format or topic for revision, or asked exactly as it is submitted. Please submit your questions so that they address all candidates in a race, rather than singling out one candidate for a particular question. This is an opportunity for you to submit questions that will help you and other voters discern which candidates will be best for you, your business, and our community.

Your input is important and will play a role in shaping the dialogue of the B/CS Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum and additional questions provided to the candidates for written responses that will be published on the B/CS Chamber website (bcschamber.org).