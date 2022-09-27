Lone Star Music Series Concert: Chubby Knuckle Choir, Brook Graham, Matt Harlan

KEOS 89.1 FM proudly welcomes Chubby Knuckle Choir to the Grand Stafford Theater (106 Main Street) in downtown Bryan, TX, on Thursday, September 29 (doors open at 5 pm). Special guests are Matt Harlan (6 pm) and Brooke Graham (7:30 pm). Chubby Knuckle Choir goes on at 9 pm. Tickets are $10 general admission; $20 reserved seating; $25 preferred seating (front rows); $30 VIP upstairs lounge; and $125/table for 4. This program made possible in part through Hotel Tax Revenue funded from the City of College Station and the City of Bryan through the Arts Council of Brazos Valley. All ages welcome. Join us for live music in downtown Bryan!