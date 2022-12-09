Looking Back: A George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum Retrospective brings back past rotating exhibits that have been showcased during the past 25 years at the museum. Exhibits that have been highlighted include the following: Barbara Bush: An Extraordinary Journey, Born to Play Ball, Legends of the West, Treasures of China, Fathers and Sons: Two Families, Four Presidents, From the Moon and Beyond, Trains: Track of the Iron Horse, and Holidays at the Bush Library. It is open now in the Fidelity Gallery through April 2, 2023.